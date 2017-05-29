Macron’s La Republique En Marche Party Likely to Win Parliamentary Election

PARIS(Sputnik) – France's La Republique En Marche (REM, or Republic on the Move) centrist party of recently elected President Emmanuel Macron is likely to get a parliamentary majority in the legislative election in June, the latest Odoxa poll showed Monday.

La Republique En Marche, formed just some 14 months ago, is expected to be able to get 29 percent of votes, and a majority of seats in the National Assembly, according to the poll carried out for France Inter radio and L'Express magazine.

The right-wing National Front (FN) party is expected to receive 17 percent of votes, The Republicans' party – 15 percent, while Jean-Luc Melenchon’s left-wing La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France) can count on 14 percent.

The legislative elections will take place in France in two rounds, on June 11 and June 18. The candidates compete for 577 places in the National Assembly, the lower house of the French bicameral parliament.