Register
14:44 GMT +329 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the audience as he prepares to deliver the 37th Singapore Lecture Monday, Nov. 23, 2015

    Modi Embarks on Four Nation Tour, Trade and Terror High on Agenda

    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 90 0 0

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has departed for Germany in the first leg of his six days tour of Germany, Spain, Russia and France. In his first stop at Germany, he will hold talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel under the framework of India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Moscow Kremlin
    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Indian PM Modi to Visit Russia, Germany Starting May 29
    New Delhi (Sputnik) Trade and investment will be the focus of discussion between Modi and Merkel and both the countries likely to sign agreements to boost bilateral trade. Germany has also expressed its willingness to share technological know-how with India.

    “There will be a series of substantial MoUs and joint declarations of intent after the talks in Berlin,” Martin Ney, the German ambassador to India, said.

    “Germany is the largest trading partner of India in the European Union. The German profile, support, excellence and expertise match with our development priorities be it Make in India, Skill India, Clean India, Digital India and Smart Cities,” Randhir Jaiswal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, said.

    “Germany is a valuable partner in our development initiatives and German competencies fit well with my vision for India’s transformation,” Prime Minister Modi said in his pre-departure statement.

    “We will chart out a future roadmap of cooperation with focus on trade and investment, security and counter-terrorism, innovation and science and technology, skill development, urban infrastructure, railways and civil aviation, clean energy, development cooperation, health and alternative medicine,” Modi said.

    In Germany, Modi will begin his visit from Meseberg, Berlin, where he will hold discussions with Chancellor Merkel on regional and global issues. Then both the leaders will hold the fourth India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations to review the state of bilateral relations. Modi will also call on Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the President of the Federal Republic of Germany. In Berlin, Modi and Chancellor Merkel will interact with top business leaders of both the countries to further strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties.

    “I am confident that this visit will open  a new chapter in our bilateral cooperation with Germany and further deepen our strategic partnership,” Modi said.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Modi Condemns Taliban Attack on Afghan Army Base, Vows to Help Injured
    Putin, Modi Call for More Active Anti-Terror Efforts in Phone Talk
    Indian PM Modi Condemns St Petersburg Blast
    Experts Say Modi to Make Tough Peace With Pakistan After Landslide Victory
    Tags:
    investment, trade, Angela Merkel, Narendra Modi, India, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sentinels of Motherland: Russian Border Guards Celebrate 99th Anniversary
    Sentinels of Motherland: Russian Border Guards Celebrate 99th Anniversary
    Burqa Ban UKIP Cartoon
    UKIP’s Hail Mary: Burqas Cause Vitamin D Deficiency!
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok