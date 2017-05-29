Modi Embarks on Four Nation Tour, Trade and Terror High on Agenda

© Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi Indian PM Modi to Visit Russia, Germany Starting May 29

New Delhi (Sputnik)Trade and investment will be the focus of discussion between Modi and Merkel and both the countries likely to sign agreements to boost bilateral trade. Germany has also expressed its willingness to share technological know-how with India.

“There will be a series of substantial MoUs and joint declarations of intent after the talks in Berlin,” Martin Ney, the German ambassador to India, said.

“Germany is the largest trading partner of India in the European Union. The German profile, support, excellence and expertise match with our development priorities be it Make in India, Skill India, Clean India, Digital India and Smart Cities,” Randhir Jaiswal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, said.

“Germany is a valuable partner in our development initiatives and German competencies fit well with my vision for India’s transformation,” Prime Minister Modi said in his pre-departure statement.

“We will chart out a future roadmap of cooperation with focus on trade and investment, security and counter-terrorism, innovation and science and technology, skill development, urban infrastructure, railways and civil aviation, clean energy, development cooperation, health and alternative medicine,” Modi said.

In Germany, Modi will begin his visit from Meseberg, Berlin, where he will hold discussions with Chancellor Merkel on regional and global issues. Then both the leaders will hold the fourth India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations to review the state of bilateral relations. Modi will also call on Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the President of the Federal Republic of Germany. In Berlin, Modi and Chancellor Merkel will interact with top business leaders of both the countries to further strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties.

“I am confident that this visit will open a new chapter in our bilateral cooperation with Germany and further deepen our strategic partnership,” Modi said.

