Moscow Vows to Respond to Expulsion of Russian Diplomats From Estonia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia’s Consul General in Narva Dmitry Kazennov and Consul Andrei Surgaev were given until the end of May to leave Estonia, eliciting an immediate reaction from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"I can once again confirm that this will not remain unanswered. The principle of reciprocity always operates in relations between states," Titov told reporters.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the expulsion of the Russian diplomats would further deteriorate bilateral relations as it would not be left without an adequate response from Moscow.