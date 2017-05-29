Russia Condemns North Korea's New Missile Launch, Urges Restraint

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia condemns North Korea's latest missile launches and calls on the world community to exercise restraint in its response, First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov said Monday.

"Of course we condemn, are concerned about the development of events. But simultaneously we call on our partners, with whom we are working on this topic, to exercise restraint," Titov told reporters.

Tensions around North Korea's activities with both nuclear and non-nuclear weapons have drastically escalated in recent months, after Pyongyang conducted a number of nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches in violation of the UN Security Council's resolutions.