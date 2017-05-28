Register
23:35 GMT +328 May 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump gathers with (L-R) European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Council President Donald Tusk, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May as they attend the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 26, 2017.

    'Mealy Mouthed Platitudes Aside, Not Much to Be Said for G7 Communique'

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Politics
    Get short URL
    122301

    On Saturday, G7 leaders adopted a final communique following the group's Italy summit. Asked to comment, Australian foreign policy analyst and Fairfax Media columnist Tom Switzer told Sputnik that all things considered, communique or no, there are a lot of issues still left to be ironed out.

    Asked for his views on the consensus apparently reached regarding Russia, Switzer noted that among the 39 points in the communique, "there's one point dealing there with Russia, and in the context of Ukraine; the general consensus there was that sanctions should continue until Russia completely implements its commitment to the Minsk agreements and respects Ukraine's sovereignty."

    General view of the discussion table at the G7 Summit expanded session in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Tony Gentile
    West to Lose Russia as Partner in Fight Against Terrorism If Sanctions Enhanced - Lawmaker
    Moscow has repeatedly reminded its Western partners in the past that it is not a party to the Minsk agreements, but rather only a guarantor to the Ukrainian settlement.

    In any case, Switzer said that "but by and large, I wouldn't place too much emphasis on this G7 communique. For example, there is no consensus at all on the question of climate change. President Trump will make an announcement on that later in the week."

    Asked about the apparent agreement reached in the communique about the need to fight protectionism, something that contradicts Trump's rhetoric on the campaign trail about protecting American jobs and manufacturing, Switzer suggested that "the first point you have to bear in mind about Donald Trump…is that this is a fellow who flips and flops with remarkable abandon."

    "One of the first things he did as president was to pull the United States out of the Transpacific Partnership, which was a 12 nation trade agreement that included 11 other Asian-Pacific countries, and was seen as an anti-China trade agreement. Trump pulled out of that, but on the other hand, he has not supported a 45% tariff on Chinese goods, nor has he supported a 35% tariff on Mexican goods, which is more or less what he [promised] during the campaign."

    "My guess is that the reason why he flips and flops is because the Republican Party, which he represents, broadly speaking, is pro-business and pro-free trade," Switzer said. "There are a lot of corporate lobbyists who have probably got a new [line telling him to] go slow on the trade issue. But he did win the election in part because he appealed to a lot of working-class folks who have been deindustrialized and displaced by globalization and technological change. He's in a bit of a bind, and that explains his flip-flopping."

    US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump puts on a miner's hat while speaking during a rally on May 5, 2016 in Charleston, West Virginia
    © AFP 2017/ Brendan Smialowski
    US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump puts on a miner's hat while speaking during a rally on May 5, 2016 in Charleston, West Virginia

    Global warming
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Trump 'Wide Open' to Views on US Participation in Paris Climate Deal
    Asked whether the G7 summit, the first for President Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Theresa May, was a sign of growing unity among Western powers, the observer suggested that it would be premature to make that kind of assertion.

    "All things considered, it went reasonably well, but I don't think we should place too much emphasis on these things. One point that one needs to bear in mind is that the opposition leaders in both Britain, and especially in France – conservative leaders Francois Fillon and of course Marine Le Pen disagree profoundly with Macron on key issues, most notably ending sanctions on Russia; and the opposition leader in Britain – Jeremy Corbyn, also takes issue with Theresa May on those issues." 

    In other words, Switzer noted, "opinions in those countries are pretty mixed, and Trump himself is a bit of a character. There was some optics there of him being comfortable and boisterous in some of those photo ops, but I think there's a lot of unease among European leaders, especially given that Trump did not reaffirm America's commitment to Article 5 in the NATO Charter, which stipulates that an attack on one member state is an attack on all. That got a lot of tongues wagging back in Washington."

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron during a family photo at the G7 Summit expanded session in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron during a family photo at the G7 Summit expanded session in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017

    As for the overall results of Trump's first trip abroad, Switzer recalled that "he seemed to get a lot of praise in Washington for building up the US security and diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia and its Sunni coalition partners. I would argue that Saudi Arabia and those Sunni Gulf States have indirectly sponsored those Islamic State jihadists, the al-Qaeda jihadists, the Syrian jihadists fighting in the Syrian civil war."

    "Mr. Trump seems to have a real bee in his bonnet about Iran. Iran has no question supported Shia militias, but the cold hard reality is that most of the terrorism in the Middle East is driven by the Sunni jihadists. Donald Trump is supporting the Saudis, who have been in cahoots with many of these jihadists, and I think that's a problem. But again, in Washington he was well received, because that goes in accordance with establishment foreign policy."

    U.S. President Donald Trump dances with a sword as he arrives to a welcome ceremony at Al Murabba Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 20, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    U.S. President Donald Trump dances with a sword as he arrives to a welcome ceremony at Al Murabba Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 20, 2017

    Switzer suggested that probably "the big thing to keep an eye on over the next few days is – what will he do on the climate change issue. Will he pull the United States out of the Paris climate change talks? If he does, that'll be a big story, although frankly, it doesn't really matter much, because Paris, unlike Kyoto, is not legally binding, it's not verifiable."

    General view of the discussion table at the G7 Summit expanded session in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Tony Gentile
    Beijing Expresses 'Strong Protest' Over G7 Discussing South China Sea Dispute
    Finally, regarding China's strong note of protest over the G7 communique's point about the East and South China Seas, which 'expressed concern' and 'opposition to any unilateral actions that could increase tensions', Switzer said that the reality is that China is a rising great power, and statements by Western statesmen aren't going to change that.

    "History shows that rising powers' definition of their national interests grow as their power increases. So it's not surprising that China would like to seek a sphere of influence in what it sees as its near abroad…I'd say the same thing about Russia – Russia is a great power; it may not be rising the way that China is, but it's a power with legitimate security interests, and its own sphere of influence. So I think China is basically reaffirming that position," the analyst said.

    "The reality is that most of the nations around Southeast Asia are slowly but surely accommodating themselves to a rising China. And although the United States has [carried out] four or five freedom of navigation patrols through that 12 nautical mile zone in the South China Sea, ultimately, neither the Americans, nor the United Nations are going to reverse China's assertiveness in the South China Sea," Switzer concluded.

    Related:

    Macron Expects to Build 'Cordial Relationship' With Trump
    Merkel Hints Europe Can No Longer Rely on US, Britain
    Trump Brings to US Results of His First Foreign Trip Across Middle East, Europe
    Trump 'Wide Open' to Views on US Participation in Paris Climate Deal
    Beijing Expresses 'Strong Protest' Over G7 Discussing South China Sea Dispute
    West to Lose Russia as Partner in Fight Against Terrorism If Sanctions Enhanced
    US President Trump Characterizes G7 Summit in Italy as 'Tremendously Productive'
    Tags:
    expert commentary, communique, G7, Theresa May, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sentinels of Motherland: Russian Border Guards Celebrate 99th Anniversary
    Sentinels of Motherland: Russian Border Guards Celebrate 99th Anniversary
    Burqa Ban UKIP Cartoon
    UKIP’s Hail Mary: Burqas Cause Vitamin D Deficiency!
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok