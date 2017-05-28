Macron Expects to Build 'Cordial Relationship' With Trump

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Macron and Trump met earlier this week during the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium and the G7 meeting in Taormina, Italy.
"Donald Trump, who I met with, had a desire to understand and to listen. He is more open than [people] think about him, he loves direct contact and he is able to change the position. Taking into account his behavior, I think I can build a cordial relationship with him," Macron said in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche, a French weekly newspaper, published on Sunday.
Macron stressed he would have a "demanding dialogue" with the Russian president, discussing all problems.
