Macron Expects to Build 'Cordial Relationship' With Trump

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Macron and Trump met earlier this week during the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium and the G7 meeting in Taormina, Italy.

"Donald Trump, who I met with, had a desire to understand and to listen. He is more open than [people] think about him, he loves direct contact and he is able to change the position. Taking into account his behavior, I think I can build a cordial relationship with him," Macron said in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche, a French weekly newspaper, published on Sunday.

When asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is expected to pay a visit to Paris on May 29, Macron said he respected Russia and invited Putin to meet on the occasion of 300 years of bilateral diplomatic relations.

Macron stressed he would have a "demanding dialogue" with the Russian president, discussing all problems.