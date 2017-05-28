Putin Highly Appreciates Progress in Relations Between Moscow, Baku - Kremlin

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Sunday with congratulations on the Republic Day, appreciating the level of relations between Baku and Moscow, the statement issued by Kremlin read.

"The Russian leader also spoke highly of the dynamic progress in the Russia-Azerbaijan relations in the spirit of strategic partnership, a meaningful dialogue at all levels and mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields," the statement read.

In the message Putin noted Azerbaijan's achievements in different areas and stressed county's important role in solving relevant issues on international agenda. Russia's president expressed confidence in further broadening of bilateral relations in many spheres.

Relations between the two countries were established on April 4, 1992 following the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.

