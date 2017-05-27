Georgia Turns to NATO Parliamentary Assembly for Advice on Security Boost

TBILISI (Sputnik) — Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili addressed President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Paolo Alli with a request to assist in the development of recommendations to improve the Georgian national security, Margvelashvili’s presidential office said Saturday in a statement.

"The NATO Parliamentary Assembly session, cooperation with NATO, ways to improve national security system, and the current atmosphere in the country — this is not a complete list of the main topics that were analyzed by the President of Georgia and NATO PA President. Giorgi Margvelashvili addressed Paolo Alli with a request to involve NATO experts for the joint development of recommendations in order to improve the architecture of the Georgian national security in the direction of constitutional change," the statement reads.

In turn, Alli said that NATO supports Georgia's aspiration to Euro-Atlantic integration, and outlined the steps that Georgia needed to take on the way towards integration into NATO, the statement adds.

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly spring session is being held in Tbilisi on May 26-29.