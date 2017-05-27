Register
21:50 GMT +327 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A fighter prepares an ammunition belt.

    US Military Secrecy Behind Billion Dollars of Guns 'Missing' in Middle East

    © AFP 2017/ Satin Hamed
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 23213

    The recent Amnesty International report on the US Army failing to keep tabs on more than $1 billion worth of weapons has raised the issue of arms proliferation. Speaking to Radio Sputnik, Iain Overton of Action on Armed Violence stressed that a lack of coordinated control in US arms sales and procurement lies at the root of the problem.

    Pentagon
    © Sputnik/ David B. Gleason
    US Watchdog: Pentagon Cannot Verify if $2 Billion in Equipment Reached Iraq
    The lack of control over the spread of weapons in war zones usually results in arms ending up in the hands of terrorists, warns Iain Overton, Executive Director of Action on Armed Violence, a British organization carrying out research and advocacy in order to reduce the incidence and impact of global armed violence.

    The latest Amnesty International report sheds light on the 2016 US Department of Defense (DoD) audit which found several serious shortcomings in how the US military equipment intended for Iraq and Kuwait was logged and monitored.

    The government audit revealed that the US Army "failed to keep tabs on more than $1 billion worth of arms and other military equipment in Iraq and Kuwait."

    However, incomplete records mean those responsible for the arms were unable to ascertain their location or status.

    "It makes for especially sobering reading given the long history of leakage of US arms to multiple armed groups committing atrocities in Iraq, including the armed group calling itself the Islamic State," Patrick Wilcken, Amnesty International's Arms Control and Human Rights Researcher, stressed in his statement on the organization's website.

    US soldiers part of NATO patrol during the final day of a month long anti-Taliban operation by the Afghan National Army (ANA) in various parts of eastern Nangarhar province, at an Afghan National Army base in Khogyani district on August 30, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ Noorullah Shirzada
    Well-Calculated Negligence? Why Pentagon Continues to 'Lose' Arms in War Zones
    The Pentagon officials refuted the allegations claiming that the watchdog's report was not "accurate."

    Speaking to Radio Sputnik, Iain Overton compared his efforts to connect the dots while studying DoD's lengthy reports on its arms procurement with Alice's journey through Wonderland.

    "I think one of the problems that really is at the heart is that there is a lack of coordinated control in US arms sales and procurement, and often that lack of control is partly driven by a kind of a controversial secrecy that prevails at many levels of US military. Some of that secrecy is understandable and some of that secrecy… leads to not only the situation that we have with Amnesty [International] reporting on this billion dollars loss of arms… but also leads to… a gross overspent of [US] tax money on weapons," Overton underscored.

    The British expert called attention to the Action on Armed Violence's research that indicated that since September 11, 2001, the US Army has spent almost $24 billion on small arms and ammunition which were transferred to conflict zones in the Middle East.

    "If you are buying a huge number of guns… and you are sending those [guns] to the Middle East to countries that don't have proper systems to ensure that those guns are not lost on the way or diverse into the hands of insurgents than you're kind of opening a Pandora's Box," Overton said.

    He emphasized that there is evidence that small arms which were manufactured in the US had been found in the hands of Daesh (ISIS/ISIL). It is still unclear how these weapons found their way into the hands of terrorists. Likewise, a large number of AK-47 purchased by the Pentagon for the Iraqi Armed Forces also end up in the hands of extremists.

    Weapon and ammunition Syrian insurgents surrendered to the government troops. File photo
    © Photo: Russian Defense Ministry
    Weapon and ammunition Syrian insurgents surrendered to the government troops. File photo

    The lack of the control over guns is complicated by the fact that no one knows what happens to them "in the fog of war," the British expert noted.

    In his recent op-ed, RIA Novosti contributor Alexander Khrolenko highlighted that the problem is, unfortunately, not limited to just small weapons and ammunition.

    "Jihadists in Iraq and Syria have modern US-made anti-tank TOW systems and Stinger portable anti-aircraft missile systems (MANPADS)," Khrolenko stressed, recalling a series of episodes when the Pentagon was spotted losing track of its military equipment in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

    According to Overton, there should be more control over the arms proliferation from international organizations and the media.

    "The entire challenge here is about not only identifying where arms go and that in itself is very difficult because it's not transparent in any way, shape or form but identifying where these arms have been used in human rights abuses," the British expert said, adding that an investigative journalist trying to find out the truth is usually faced with threats and violence.

    In addition, "there is no raw money at the UN level to offer a kind of really hard scrutiny of that kind of international arms trade. It does really rely on journalists like yourselves or organizations like Action on Arms Violence to do that kind of investigation. And to be frank, journalism is underfunded and human rights investigations in the arms trade are even more underfunded," Overton admitted. 

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Pentagon Butts Heads With Monitoring Group Over Death Toll in Iraq
    US Watchdog: Pentagon Cannot Verify if $2 Billion in Equipment Reached Iraq
    Blame It on Russia: How Pentagon Confused Aircraft 'Intercept' With 'Escorting'
    Pentagon Denies Claim US Failed to Monitor $1Bln in Arms Transfers
    Pentagon Seeks $262M More to Hasten Training of Anti-Daesh Forces in Iraq, Syria
    Tags:
    assault rifles, guns, arms, Daesh, US Department of Defense (DoD), Amnesty International, U.S. Department of State, Pentagon, Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, United States, Central Asia, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Highlights of the HeliRussia 2017 Helicopter Industry Expo
    Highlights of the HeliRussia 2017 Helicopter Industry Expo
    Burqa Ban UKIP Cartoon
    UKIP’s Hail Mary: Burqas Cause Vitamin D Deficiency!
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok