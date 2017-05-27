Uruguay Leader Starts Europe Trip Sunday, Plans Talks With IAEA Nuclear Chief

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The president’s almost two week long trip will take in Vienna, Geneva and also Cairo, according to the schedule published on the official presidential website.
On Wednesday, the president will fly to Egypt where he will hold a series of fast-paced talks with his Egyptian counterpart, the prime minister, the head of the parliament and religious leaders.
In Geneva, Vazquez will meet with the recently-elected head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus from Ethiopia.
On June 6, the president will attend the opening of the 35th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) before departing for Uruguay the next day.
All comments
Show new comments (0)