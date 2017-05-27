Register
05:12 GMT +327 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is joined by his daughter Tiffany, left, and son-in-law Jared Kushner as he speaks during a news conference at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester, June 7, 2016, in Briarcliff Manor, NY.

    US Media Claims Kushner, Russian Ambassador Discussed Setting Up Secret Channel

    © AP Photo/ Mary Altaffer
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 96 0 0

    The Washington Post reported on Friday that US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner discussed with Russian ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak the idea of creation of a secret Trump campaign-Moscow channel. The media outlet has not presented any evidence to support its claims.

    Ivanka Trump and her husband, White House advisor Jared Kushner, sit in the front row for a joint news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    FBI Reportedly Investigating Trump's Son-in-Law Kushner for Russia Contacts
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US media reported, citing unnamed officials, that President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner allegedly discussed with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak the possibility of establishing a communication channel between Trump’s team and the Kremlin.

    Kusher and Kislyak supposedly drew up a scheme to use Russian diplomatic facilities to shield pre-inauguration talks from being monitored, The Washington Post reported Friday.

    On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow is calling on the US media to stop spreading lies about Kislyak. She also said allegations of Russian meddling in US elections are part of a well-thought out "smear campaign" that has nothing to do with reality.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has dismissed the allegations as baseless and unfounded, noting that Russia had no intention to interfere in the US presidential election and had no contacts with the Trump campaign.

    Related:

    More Than 50% of Americans Say Ivanka, Kushner Role at White House Inappropriate
    Jared Kushner Causing ‘Mayhem' Meddling in National Security Council - Report
    How Kushner's Testimony Can 'Decrease Hysteria' About Trump's 'Ties' With Russia
    Tags:
    Sergey Kislyak, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Burqa Ban UKIP Cartoon
    UKIP’s Hail Mary: Burqas Cause Vitamin D Deficiency!
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok