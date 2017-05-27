US Media Claims Kushner, Russian Ambassador Discussed Setting Up Secret Channel

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US media reported, citing unnamed officials, that President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner allegedly discussed with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak the possibility of establishing a communication channel between Trump’s team and the Kremlin.

Kusher and Kislyak supposedly drew up a scheme to use Russian diplomatic facilities to shield pre-inauguration talks from being monitored, The Washington Post reported Friday.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow is calling on the US media to stop spreading lies about Kislyak. She also said allegations of Russian meddling in US elections are part of a well-thought out "smear campaign" that has nothing to do with reality.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has dismissed the allegations as baseless and unfounded, noting that Russia had no intention to interfere in the US presidential election and had no contacts with the Trump campaign.