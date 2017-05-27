Moscow Should Mirror Estonia’s Decision to Expel Diplomats, Russian MP Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, Estonian media reported that the state’s authorities had ordered Russia's Consul General in Narva Dmitry Kazennov and Consul Andrey Surgaev to leave the country

Russia should "respond adequately and in a mirror-like manner, without giving ground for counter accusations, but not leave it without response," Kosachev said.

Kosachev called the Russian diplomats’ removal "another step in Estonia’s unfriendly policy towards Russia," adding that the policy was aimed at triggering tensions and provoking a response from Russia.

Russia's relations with Estonia, as well as with a number of other Western states, began deteriorating with the start of the Ukrainian crisis in 2014. Brussels and Washington place the blame for the eastern Ukraine conflict on Russia and continue to refuse to recognize Crimea’s rejoining Russia as a result of a referendum.