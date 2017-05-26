German FM Gabriel's Visit to St Petersburg Forum Still Not Confirmed

BERLIN (Sputnik) – This year, the forum will take place on June 1-3. On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov would meet with Gabriel on the sidelines of the event.

"We clearly understand that this event in St. Petersburg is an important place for dialogue on economic issues with Russia at a difficult time. It is on our agenda. Trips of the Minister of Foreign Affairs are announced and confirmed only when they are announced and confirmed, however, we can not do this at the moment," Schaefer said at a news briefing.

This year’s edition of SPIEF will be focused on bringing balance to the global economy.

The forum is expected to draw ministers from almost 30 countries, as well as chief executives from 250 major foreign companies as well as heads of international organizations.