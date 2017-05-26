Eurozone Exit Plan 'Big Error' of French National Front Presidential Campaign

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The politician pointed out that the FN would be unable to leave its footprint on the French political landscape if it continued to put forward the ideas that are too radical.

"You cannot expect that people will choose you to rule the country, when your ideas are too radical or anarchistic. You have to focus on the realistic programs, the unilateral eurozone exit is not realistic in a short term," Cochard said.

According to the politician, while rallying its supporters to vote for the FN at the parliamentary election, the party is currently troubled with a rift on the issue of France's withdrawal from the eurozone.

FN candidates may end up losing in the second round of the upcoming French legislative elections as contenders from other parties eliminated in the first round, may call on their supporters to vote against the FN, repeating the recent presidential run-off scenario, he said.

"France is a managed democracy. The National Front in the last elections was first party in France, it was first in the EU elections and first in the regional elections. However, its chances will be undermined since the Parliament in France is elected in two rounds. It is done to eliminate the National Front. The presidential vote’s scenario is likely to be repeated in the second round of the legislative vote when other parties will call for voting against the FN candidates," the candidate for French citizens resident in most of Asia, the whole of Oceania, and part of Eastern Europe, said.

According to the candidate, this scenario does not reflect the relative popularity of competing political groups.

On May 15, FN Vice President Florian Philippot said that he would "definitely" leave if the party decided to keep France in the eurozone.

FN leader Marine Le Pen made leaving the eurozone one of the key points of her presidential program. During the race, she stated that the common currency was behind a sharp rise in prices, the drop in purchasing power and competitiveness of the country's economy, and criticized Brussels for usurping national states' sovereignty.

Le Pen ended up losing to pro-European Emmanuel Macron in the second round of the presidential election.

La Republique En Marche! (The Republic on the Move!) movement, which was founded a little over a year ago by Macron and still is without elected officials, may come out on top in the first round of the election slated for June 11, an Elabe poll for BFM TV showed on Wednesday.

According to the survey, 33 percent would vote for La Republique En Marche! and its Democratic Movement (MoDem) ally, 20 percent of potential votes might go to The Republicans party and their center-right The Union of Democrats and Independents party (UDI) ally. The Repulicans would then be just barely ahead of Le Pen's National Front, which was projected to get 19 percent of the votes, while 12 percent would go to Jean-Luc Melenchon’s France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France) party.