Moscow Concerned Over Civilian Casualties in Iraq Caused by Coalition Strikes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On March 17, a coalition airstrike, which targeted Daesh militants and their equipment, hit a building in al-Jadida neighborhood in western Mosul. The militants reportedly forced dozens of civilians into the structure and secured the building with explosives. Iraqi media reported that up to 200 people, many of whom were civilians, were killed in the airstrike.

"Moscow is deeply concerned by the revealed facts of mass civilian deaths in Iraq as a result of the ongoing bombing and strikes carried out by the United States and their western allies from the anti-Daesh coalition. The number of victims is shocking," Zakharova said.

© REUTERS/ U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Matthew Bruch/Handout Pentagon Confesses Coalition Strike Killed Over 100 Civilians in Mosul

The spokeswoman also expressed condolences and solidarity with Iraq.

"We express condolences over the victims among Iraq's civil population. At the same time, we confirm our solidarity with the leadership and people of friendly Iraq at this difficult for the country moment. We are ready to continue providing Iraq with effective support in the uncompromising fight against terrorist threat, wherever it comes from," the spokeswoman's statement said.