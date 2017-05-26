Estonia Expelled Russian Diplomats to 'Justify Deterrence Policy' - Moscow

Earlier in the day, Delfi news outlet reported that Estonian authorities have sent a note to Russian Consul General in Narva Dmitry Kazennov and Senior Consul Andrei Surgaev demanding their expulsion from the country. The reasons for such a decision remain unknown.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called the move "provocative and unjustified," adding that Moscow will respond.

"This hostile action [by Estonian authorities] will certainly deteriorate bilateral ties which have already been in stalemate thanks to Talinn," the ministry said.

"It seems that somebody decided to further aggravate the situation on the borders with Russia, to support the myths about the 'Russian threat', to justify the Russophobic policy of the Estonian authorities and the confrontational agenda of 'deterrence policy' toward our country."

The move is confirming the Estonian government's "destructive policy," the ministry noted, adding that such a stance toward ties with Russia "is contrary to the long-term interests of relations between neighboring states."

The ministry concluded that the responsibility for the consequences lies with the Estonian authorities.