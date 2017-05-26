North Korean Nuclear Threat to Be Solved, 'You Can Bet on That' - Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the White House announced that Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to step up sanctions against North Korea for its continued missile tests and nuclear program.

Both the United States and Japan will also work together to increase their capacity to deter and defend threats coming from Pyongyang, the White House added.

"It's a big problem," Trump stated.

"It's a world problem and it will be solved at some point. It will be solved, you can bet on that."

The situation on the Korean peninsula has become increasingly tense in recent months due to the series of missile launches and nuclear tests conducted by Pyongyang. These tests are claimed to be in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

Last Sunday, North Korea launched a ballistic missile, which reportedly flew some 500 kilometers (310 miles) before falling into the Sea of Japan short of reaching Japan’s exclusive economic zone. This is the eighth missile launch carried out by North Korea in 2017.