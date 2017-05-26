Iran Vows to Develop Missile Program Despite Washington's Discontent

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The development of missiles in Iran has been repeatedly criticized by Washington. In February, the United States imposed a round of sanctions against Iran after the country carried out a medium-range ballistic missile test in late January.

"In line with our national policies, we will continue our defense program, which is deterrent and contributes to stability and security in the region and the campaign against terrorism, with full power and will not allow others to talk about the issue," Qassemi was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.

© AP Photo/ Ebrahim Noroozi 'Hostile Attempt': Iran Blasts US Over New Sanctions Against Missile Development

The administration of US President Donald Trump even promised to review the deal of the Iranian nuclear program signed in 2015, which eventually led to lifting of international economic sanctions.

Earlier this month, Washington imposed another round of sanctions against Iranian defense officials and an entity over the continued development of ballistic missiles. Following the re-election of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on May 20, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called on the Iranian Leader to end ballistic missile tests.