MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Other media reports suggested earlier on Friday that Trump's chief economic adviser Gary Cohn said that the US president was still considering the sanctions issue and had "many options."

In December 2016, Washington imposed a number of restrictive measures on Russia, including sanctions against several Russian individuals and entities, as well as the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats and the closure of two Russian diplomatic compounds in the United States.

The United States' allegations about Russia's "actions on undermining democracy" in the country have been repeatedly denied by Russia's leadership over the lack of evidence.