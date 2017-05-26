Register
    The welcoming ceremony for NATO's multinational battalion headed by the USA in Orzysz, Poland.

    German MP Criticizes NATO Plans to Boost Spending, Moves Near Russian Border

    NATO’s plans to increase its defense spending, as well as its increased activity near the Russian border, are unjustified and dangerous, Alexander Neu, a member of the German Bundestag's defense legislative committee, told Sputnik on Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – During the NATO summit on Thursday, the alliance’s leaders agreed to develop annual national plans which would, in particular, address additional funding in key military capabilities.

    When addressing the NATO leaders, US President Donald Trump said that the contribution of 2 percent of each of the member states’ GDP toward the alliance’s defense was not enough, and added that the alliance should focus on terrorism, immigration and "threats from Russia and on NATO’s eastern and southern borders."

    "There are no reasons at all to increase the military budget and intensify activity in Eastern Europe. Europe is not threatened by any other country with relation to conventional warfare. It is ridiculous to equate Russia with terrorism. Trump and the West do not understand the consequences of their dangerous politics," Neu said.

    The lawmaker agreed that terrorism represented a real danger, but noted that "this phenomenon has been created by the mindless western policies aimed at regimes' change around the world."

    The Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday that NATO moving closer to the Russian borders was a dangerous attempt to circumvent its founding act on ties with Moscow that lead to a "dangerous arms race spiral."

    According to the ministry, relations between Russia and the military alliance are "at the deepest crisis since the end of the Cold War." Additionally, the ministry said that NATO's intention to justify its existence by exaggerating the "threat from the East" hinders the unification of states' efforts in the anti-terror struggle.

