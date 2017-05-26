Trump, Abe Agree to Enhance Sanctions on N Korea Due to Missile Tests

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Both the United States and Japan will also work together to increase their capacity to deter and defend threats coming from North Korea, the release added.

"President Trump and Prime Minister Abe agreed their teams would cooperate to enhance sanctions on North Korea, including by identifying and sanctioning entities that support North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs," the release stated.

The two leaders will also encourage their allies around the world to increase pressure on Pyongyang in order to show Kim Jong-un that his current path is "not sustainable."

Trump met with Abe in the Italian city of Taormina ahead of the G7 summit.