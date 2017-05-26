Register
17:03 GMT +326 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A Qatari woman walks in front of the city skyline in Doha, Qatar.

    Alleged Hack Attack Brings Saudi Arabia and Qatar 'on the Verge of Info War'

    © AP Photo/ Kamran Jebreili
    Politics
    Get short URL
    129040

    Relations between Riyadh and Doha have taken a nosedive after state-run Qatari news agency QNA published controversial comments attributed to Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani which saw him allegedly praise Iran, Israel and Hezbollah, while criticizing Saudi Arabia and the United States.

    Qatari officials later said that QNA's website and media accounts were hacked, saying that al-Thani's comments were fabricated. The remarks caused outrage in the Gulf and beyond, prompting Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain to block Qatari media including Al Jazeera.

    As a result, Saudi Arabia and Qatar "have found themselves on the verge of an information war," RIA Novosti contributor Igor Gashkov asserted, saying that Doha "has long been engaged in a geopolitical competition" with Riyadh.

    "Some in the Arab world view the news article as a formal action on the part of Qataris who have decided to lift the veil over their real sentiments. Others consider this as a pretext to tackle media outlets sponsored by Qatar," he added.

    A view shows Tehran's skyline at night with the Milad tower, the sixth tallest tower in the world, Iran May 3, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Marius Bosch
    Who Stands in the Way of Iran-Qatar Rapprochement
    Earlier this week, the Qatar News Agency (QNA) published a news article quoting al-Thani as saying, among other things, that Iran is an "Islamic power" that has played a positive role in stabilizing the region. In addition, the Qatari emir supposedly described relations with Israel as "good" and called Hamas the "legitimate representative of the Palestinian people."

    Grigory Kosach, a professor at the Russian State University for the Humanities, told Sputnik that Qatar wants to become the second center of power among Sunni states, something Saudi Arabia is vehemently opposed to. "This standoff is not the first of its kind," he said.

    "Doha and Riyadh do not see eye to eye on many issues. Unlike Saudi Arabia, Qatar does not consider Hezbollah or the Muslim Brotherhood to be terrorist organizations. There are nearly no Shia in Qatar. This is why it is easier for Doha to find common ground with Iran. Moreover, it has to foster closer relations with the Islamic Republic in order not to fall under Saudi influence," the analyst said. "In addition, there is competition when it comes to Wahhabism. Qatar's ruling family traces its origins to Mohammed Ibn Abd Al Wahhab, a religious reformist. As a result, the House of Thani claims a special place in this sensitive area."

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Washington's Plan to Create Arab NATO Against Iran 'Doomed to Fail'
    Iran Likely to 'Be Dragged Into Major Regional Crisis'
    Washington, Riyadh Agree $110Bln Contracts on Military Sales to Saudi Arabia
    Trump Ignores 'Saudis' Major Role in Sunni Terrorism' in Return for Oil Deals
    Tags:
    hacking attack, Iran, Persian Gulf, Qatar, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Cough Up
    Cough Up!
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok