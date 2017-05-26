Register
    Russian President Vladimir Putin

    Putin's Aide Comments on Upcoming Talks Between Russian and New French President

    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Russian and French presidents, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, respectively, will discuss in Paris the state of the countries’ bilateral political contacts and economic issues, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier, the Kremlin said that the aim of the talks between Putin and Macron is to get acquainted and exchange views on the key problem issues, regional conflicts during their first meeting.

    "We assume that the presidents, on the bilateral trend, will touch upon the state of political contacts with which Russia is not satisfied … In the past three years, the trade turnover dropped by 50 percent, and while there was growth in the first quarter of this year, the tendency has not yet been reversed. We hope that this will be a topic for negotiations," Ushakov told reporters.

    Putin and Macron will also discuss in Paris Syria and the joint fight against international terrorism, the necessity of which has become more urgent following a terrorist attack in the UK city of Manchester, he said.

    "Naturally, Syria is one of the biggest and hardest problems. Following the awful November 2015 terrorist attack in Paris, [former French] president [Francois] Hollande visited Moscow, an important agreement was reached on coordinating efforts and actions of our and French servicemen, but this agreement was never implemented through no fault of our own … The terrorist attack in Manchester has reiterated the urgent necessity to establish joint efforts [ to counter terrorism]," Ushakov told reporters.

    "Of course, a significant part of the talks between the presidents will be devoted to international affairs…Among international topics, Ukraine will occupy a big place in terms of the prospects for the functioning of the Normandy Four format," Ushakov told reporters.

    "What we are expecting the most is that the presidents will once again reaffirm the need for close and active joint work within the Normandy format and the notion that the Minsk peace agreements have no alternatives," Ushakov stressed.

    According to Ushakov, the leaders will attend the opening of an exhibition in Versailles dedicated to the 300th anniversary of Peter the Great's visit to France.

    French President Emmanuel Macron waits for a guest on the steps at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 16, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Yoan Valat/Pool
    Macron Intends to Strongly Defend French Interests During Meeting With Putin
    On Monday, the Kremlin and Elysee Palace each confirmed that Presidents Putin and Macron would meet at the palace of Versailles outside Paris on May 29. The leaders will inaugurate an exhibition marking the 300th anniversary of the Peter the Great's visit to France in 1717, which laid the foundation for stable relations between Russia and France.

    Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin and new French leader Emmanuel Macron held phone talks for the first time.

    Vladimir Putin, Emmanuel Macron, Russia, France
