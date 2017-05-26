Russia to Deepen Cooperation With New S Korea Leadership on N Korea Issue

© REUTERS/ KCNA S Korean PM Nominee Proposes Bilateral Talks With N Korea on Nuclear Issue

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia is planning to deepen its cooperation with the new South Korean administration to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Friday.

"We are actively dealing with the crisis on the Korean peninsula … We are dealing with this issue actively in close touch with the Chinese side and will work more actively with the new Korean leadership which is taking a more balanced position than the previous administration," Ushakov told reporters.

According to the official, Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted a special envoy of South Korea’s new president. Ushakov did not comment on the substance of the negotiations, obly adding that the negotiations were positive, while the situation on the North Korean peninsula was discussed "substantively."

Asked whether Russia was considering the introduction of an economic embargo against North Korea, Ushakov said Russia was skeptical about sanctions.