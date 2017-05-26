Register
    US President Donald Trump after a meeting with EU leaders in Brussels

    Trump Words on Russia May Encourage NATO to Raise Budget Kremlin

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    Moscow interprets the statements by US President Donald Trump about Russia in the context of threats to NATO, among other things, as a way to encourage allies in the alliance to contribute funds required for its operation, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — During the NATO summit in Brussels, US President Donald Trump said that the NATO alliance must focus on the threats posed to Europe by terrorism, unchecked immigration and Russia. 

    "Trump has made a lot of these generally noteworthy statements while on a trip to the Middle East and European countries. Regarding NATO, there were harsh statements about the allies, in my opinion, priority attention has been given to these statements. As for mentioning Russia, maybe this can be seen, among other things, in terms of pushing the allies to fulfill obligations to contribute appropriate amounts to the NATO budget," Ushakov told reporters.

    President Donald Trump attends the commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn., Wednesday, May 17, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Susan Walsh
    In Obama's Footsteps? Trump Names Russia Among Three Threats NATO Faces

    During his election campaign, Trump called for a thaw in US-Russia relations in order to cooperate in the fight against terrorism, saying that he wants to "get along with Russia," however, after he became the US president, Washington's ties with Moscow have remained strained.

    NATO has set a sustainable course for the alliance's expansion by engaging Eastern European states since 2014, explaining the enlargement as a response to Russia's alleged meddling in the Ukrainian conflict. Moscow has repeatedly refuted such allegations, and regards NATO's encroachments as provocative.

    At the NATO July summit in Warsaw, it was decided that the military alliance would send multinational battalions to Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Poland, at the request of these countries.

