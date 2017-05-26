Assange Strikes Back at Ecuador's President After Interference Remark

The warning came in response to Assange mocking Moreno's former rival Guillermo Lasso for losing the election. Lasso had pledged to make Assange leave the country's embassy in London in case of victory.
"Ecuadorians can be confident that if WikiLeaks receives evidence of corruption in Ecuador it will be published," Assange said on Twitter.
Assange has been residing at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012 for fear of being extradited to Sweden on sexual abuse allegations. On December 4, 2015, the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention's (WGAD) ruled that Assange's detention was arbitrary. The United Kingdom and Sweden refused to recognize the legitimacy of the decision and to end Assange's prosecution.
