Assange Strikes Back at Ecuador's President After Interference Remark

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Ecuador's new President Lenin Moreno, who had assumed office on May 24, asked Assange not to interfere in the country's affairs.

The warning came in response to Assange mocking Moreno's former rival Guillermo Lasso for losing the election. Lasso had pledged to make Assange leave the country's embassy in London in case of victory.

"Ecuadorians can be confident that if WikiLeaks receives evidence of corruption in Ecuador it will be published," Assange said on Twitter.

Earlier in May, Swedish prosecutors confirmed dropping the long-running rape investigation against Assange. UK police, on the other hand, have insisted that they would still have to arrest the WikiLeaks founder for past violations of bail conditions if he stepped out of the Ecuadorian embassy, where he has been holed up for years.

Assange has been residing at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012 for fear of being extradited to Sweden on sexual abuse allegations. On December 4, 2015, the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention's (WGAD) ruled that Assange's detention was arbitrary. The United Kingdom and Sweden refused to recognize the legitimacy of the decision and to end Assange's prosecution.