Register
17:04 GMT +326 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (L), U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (C) attend a working dinner meeting at the NATO headquarters during a NATO summit of heads of state and government in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017.

    NATO Summit in Brussels: Trump Shows 'Who the Boss is in the Alliance'

    © REUTERS/ Matt Dunham/Pool
    Politics
    Get short URL
    272650

    The NATO summit has ended in the Belgian capital of Brussels. Members of the alliance agreed to increase their military spending to a goal of two percent of GDP.

    U.S. President Donald Trump (R) walks with the President of the European Council Donald Tusk in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    It's Payback Time: How Trump Chided NATO 'Freeloaders'
    However, the decision was made not without pressure from Washington. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Trump’s message on defense spending was "blunt."

    "NATO members must finally contribute their fair share and meet their financial obligations, for 23 of the 28 member nations are still not paying what they should be paying and what they’re supposed to be paying for their defense," Trump said, standing outside NATO’s new headquarters.

    Moreover, Stoltenberg announced that the alliance will become a partner to a US-led coalition fighting against Daesh in Iraq and Syria, another decision made under Washington’s pressure.

    "We agreed that NATO will become a full member of the global coalition in which all 28 allies already take part," Stoltenberg stated.

    Earlier, media reported that European countries, including Germany and Berlin, are not going to bow to Washington’s pressure and are not optimistic about their involvement in fighting Daesh.

    An Islamic State flag hangs amid electric wires over a street.
    © REUTERS/ Ali Hashisho
    Stoltenberg: NATO to Become Part of US-Led Coalition Against Daesh
    Stoltenberg must have been aware of possible differences with Berlin and Paris.

    He continued: "This will send a strong political message of NATO’s commitment to the fight against terrorism. And improve coordination within the Coalition. But it does not mean that NATO will engage in combat operations."

    "NATO supports efforts to find political solutions, peaceful solutions, negotiated solutions to the different conflicts we see around in the Middle East and the Arab world," he further added.

    Russian political analyst Vladimir Bychkov suggested that in the current configuration of the alliance NATO will keep continue transmitting messages and orders sent by the US, the leader of the bloc.

    "It’s nonsense that a military alliance wants to participate in making 'political solutions.' Talleyrand was right when he said that war is much too serious a thing to be left to military men," Bychkov wrote in an op-ed for Sputnik.

    News conference with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    Russian Envoy: NATO Summit 'Has Not Changed Anything' in Bloc's Ties With Moscow
    Furthermore, according to Trump’s statements at the summit, North Korea remains one of the most global problems. According to a White House statement, Trump, European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to work together to isolate North Korea from the rest of the world.

    "NATO’s relationship with Russia was another topic of the agenda of the Brussels summit.

    "Today we reaffirmed our dual track approach [towards Russia] – strong defense combined with meaningful dialogue," Stoltenberg told reporters.

    NATO member nations also agreed to continue to enhance the alliance’s partnership with Ukraine, according to the secretary general. He noted that the alliance will support all efforts to enable the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

    The welcoming ceremony for NATO's multinational battalion headed by the USA in Orzysz, Poland.
    © Sputnik/ Stringer
    NATO to Keep Enhanced Presence in Eastern Europe Through 2022 - Polish President
    As for Trump, the US president was laconic about Russia: "The NATO of the future must include a great focus on terrorism and immigration, as well as threats from Russia and on NATO's eastern and southern borders."

    "Some say that Trump makes anti-Russian statements under the pressure of his opponents in Washington. To some extent, that’s true. But it was a mistake to believe that Trump would be Russia’s best friend. There was only a little hope of US-Russia normalization and constructive dialogue after his election," Bychkov noted.

    Trump’s visit to summit was marked by an embarrassing incident. While taking a tour of NATO’s new headquarters, Trump fell behind the group, but pushed his way forward, shoving aside Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

    "At the summit, Trump was quick to show to the other members of NATO who the boss is in the alliance," Bychkov ironically noted.

    Markovic called the encounter an "inoffensive situation" and added that "it is natural for the president of the United States to be in the first row."

    Commenting on the incident, Russian senator Alexei Pushkov said that by shoving Markovic, Trump put Montenegro in its real place in NATO.

    "Of course, Trump was not very elegant when he shoved the Montenegrin prime minister at the NATO summit. But he dropped a hint of Montenegro’s real role in the alliance," Pushkov wrote on Twitter.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Trump Projected Ambiguity to NATO Allies - Munich Conference Chair
    Dangerous NATO Moves Near Russia Threaten 'Arms Race Spiral' - Foreign Ministry
    NATO's 2% GDP Military Spending 'Enormous Effort' for France – Defense Minister
    NATO to Continue Strengthening Partnership With Ukraine, Secretary General Says
    Tags:
    summit, terrorism, defense, cooperation, NATO, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Cough Up
    Cough Up!
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok