China-Russia Ties to Stay Unaffected by Complicated Int'l Situation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, the Chinese diplomat started a two-day visit to Moscow to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and to discuss a number of crises, such as the ones in North Korea, Afghanistan and in the Middle East.

"Despite complicated international conditions, relations between China and Russia will not be impacted," Wang said ahead of the meeting with Lavrov.

The Chinese politician added that the two states would continue to develop and deepen their strategic partnership.

Russia has stepped up its cooperation with China and other developing states in light of strained relations with the West over the Ukrainian conflict. Moscow and Beijing cooperate in a number of areas, including energy, infrastructure and the military sphere.