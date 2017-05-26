Register
26 May 2017
    Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, background 2nd right, and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, foreground right, during the Normandy format meeting between the leaders of Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France on settling the Ukrainian conflict, at the Paul Loebe Haus parliamentary building in Berlin. (File)

    Putin Supports Continuation of Normandy Talks on Ukraine - Kremlin

    Russian President Vladimir Putin supports continuing the work in the Normandy format on Ukrainian settlement, while pessimism is caused by Ukraine's current position on the implementation of the Minsk agreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Putin will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, with France being one of the four members of the Normandy format.

    "The president very consistently pursues a line on the need to resolve the internal Ukrainian problem, believes that the only tools available to us for settlement are the Minsk agreements. Which should be, of course, implemented," Peskov told reporters answering a question on whether the Ukrainian crisis would be on agenda of the meeting.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko
    Poroshenko, Macron Urge More 'Normandy Four' Efforts on Ukrainian Reconciliation
    The spokesman stressed that Putin was in favor of continuing the work in the Normandy format.

    "And largely, let's say, with pessimism, assesses the current dynamics, which the Ukrainian side demonstrates in terms of implementing the Minsk accords. This approach is well known, it is not new. And it is consistent," Peskov stressed.

    In 2014, eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Lugansk declared their independence from Kiev. In response Kiev launched a military operation against the two self-proclaimed republics. In 2015, the sides reached an agreement in Minsk brokered by the leaders of the so-called Normandy Four group, comprising France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine.

    Germany Ready to Intensify Work of Normandy Four on Ukraine - Kiev
    Poroshenko Says US Engaged in Normandy Format on Donbass Conflict Settlement
    Poroshenko, Merkel Agree to Continue Work in 'Normandy Format' With Macron
    Vladimir Putin, France, Germany, Ukraine, Russia
