Russia in Solidarity With UK in Anti-Terror Fight - Kremlin on Manchester Attack

Moscow Slams Halting of Data Exchange Between Russian, UK Security Services

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He expressed deep sympathy with the UK population over the late Monday attack at Manchester Arena that led to the deaths of 22 people, among them children, saying "we are in solidarity with the British in the fight against terrorism."

"Achievements in the fight against terrorism are possible only through the closest possible interaction and cooperation," Peskov told reporters, addressing calls made by Russian lawmakers to increase anti-terrorism cooperation following this week's deadly terrorist attack in Manchester.

"But unfortunately, no country can now be immune from these tragedies repeating," Peskov said.

On Monday night, a bomb allegedly detonated by 22-year-old Salman Abedi went off outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert. The blast left over 20 people dead and 120 injured.

Daesh terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.