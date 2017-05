MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier this month it was announced that the meeting is not planned for the next two months, but mentioned the July G20 summit in Germany as the possible date and venue of the two leaders’ meeting.

"How can they meet? They will be in different countries," Peskov told reporters. "No, no meeting is currently planned."

When commenting on the prospects of the meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that it "will undoubtedly be expected to deliver specific results."

In the beginning of May, Trump and Putin held their third phone conversation. They discussed Syria and North Korea during the talks.