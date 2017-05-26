Moscow, Washington, UN Maintain Contacts on Syrian Settlement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia, the United States and the United Nations maintain regular contacts in Geneva on the settlement of the Syrian crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Friday.

"It [the trilateral format with participation of Russia, the United States and the United Nations] gathers on a regular basis in Geneva. The working groups on humanitarian issues and the ceasefire are held, and permanent communication is ongoing, including in the trilateral format, on the sidelines of these groups' activities," Bogdanov told reporters.

The international community has taken a number of steps to settle the protracted civil war in Syria. Moscow, Washington and the United Nations play an important role in the reconciliation trying to make the parties to the conflict to come to a peace agreement and to fight against terrorism in the Middle Eastern country.