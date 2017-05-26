Register
26 May 2017
    Russian Foreign Ministry building

    Dangerous NATO Moves Near Russia Threaten 'Arms Race Spiral' - Foreign Ministry

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    Russia considers NATO's moves near the country's borders as dangerous acts.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) speaks beside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and NATO members leaders at the start of the NATO summit at their new headquarters in Brussels, Belgium
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    NATO's 2% GDP Military Spending 'Enormous Effort' for France – Defense Minister
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) moves near the Russian border are dangerous attempts to circumvent its founding act on ties with Moscow that lead to a "dangerous arms race spiral," the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

    "We consider attempts to bypass the principles of the [Russia-NATO] Founding Act as dangerous and contrary to the genuine interests of the NATO member states themselves," the ministry said in a statement.

    Moscow sees the circumvention as "the alliance's desire to legitimize military preparations near the Russian borders, which — in conjunction with the military activity of individual bloc countries — change the alignment of forces in Europe and lead to a dangerous spiral of an arms race.

    Moreover, Russia calls on the bloc to abandon attempts to develop ties with Moscow in the spirit of confrontation before it is too late.

    "Before it is too late, it is necessary to abandon attempts to build relations with our country in the spirit of schemes and mechanisms of the era of confrontation," the ministry said in a statement.

    It affirmed that Russia-NATO relations — "in the deepest crisis since the end of the Cold War" — are not Russia's choice.

    "This is a direct result of the long-term destructive line of the bloc aimed at recklessly achieving military and political domination in European and world affairs," the ministry said.

    Russian Foreign Ministry, NATO, Russia
