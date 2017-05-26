Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Meet With Lavrov on Friday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on May 26, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi will exchange views on a broad range of current global and regional issues, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the Middle East, North Africa and Afghanistan," the Foreign Ministry’s statement read.

According to the statement, the two ministers will discuss a schedule of meetings of the heads of state and contacts at a high political level. Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to pay an official visit to Russia on July 4.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Wang on Thursday and stressed that Wang’s visit to Moscow was an important preparatory step for the upcoming visit of the Chinese leader.

"We are considering your visit as an important stage in preparation of this year's key event in Russian-Chinese relations, the official visit of Chinese President [Xi Jinping] to Russia… I would like to convey my best wishes to Chinese president for the warm welcome," Putin said after a meeting with Wang.

Friday’s meeting will be the third exchange between Wang and Lavrov this year. The two foreign policies chiefs previously met in Bonn, Germany in February, and in Astana, Kazakhstan in April.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that both Russia and China were taking similar or identical approaches to the majority of international problems and intend to continue close coordination with regard to their foreign policy.

"Russia is proactive in assisting the Chinese BRICS presidency. Both countries are working to ensure connectivity of the EAEU and OBOR (One Belt, One Road) projects," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in the statement.

Both countries attach much importance to intensifying interaction in different multilateral formats, primarily at the United Nations, but also at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, BRICS, G20, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation among others, the statement added.