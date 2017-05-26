Register
26 May 2017
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (L) shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi before their meeting at Diaoyutai Guesthouse in Beijing on April 15, 2014

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Meet With Lavrov on Friday

    © AFP 2017/ POOL / Kenzaburo Fukuhara
    The foreign ministers of Russia and China will on Thursday to discuss bilateral cooperation on international affairs, which is a crucial component of the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on May 26, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

    "Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi will exchange views on a broad range of current global and regional issues, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the Middle East, North Africa and Afghanistan," the Foreign Ministry’s statement read.

    May 15, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, during a group photo session for the participants in a roundtable summit held as part of the Belt and Road Forum, in front of the Yanqi Lake International Convention Center.
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Can Russia-China Strategic Political Alliance Help States Resolve Economic Differences?
    According to the statement, the two ministers will discuss a schedule of meetings of the heads of state and contacts at a high political level. Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to pay an official visit to Russia on July 4.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Wang on Thursday and stressed that Wang’s visit to Moscow was an important preparatory step for the upcoming visit of the Chinese leader.

    "We are considering your visit as an important stage in preparation of this year's key event in Russian-Chinese relations, the official visit of Chinese President [Xi Jinping] to Russia… I would like to convey my best wishes to Chinese president for the warm welcome," Putin said after a meeting with Wang.

    The Russian and Chinese national flags are seen on the table as Russia's President Vladimir Putin (back L) and his China's President Xi Jinping (back R) stand during a signing ceremony at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on November 9, 2014.
    © AFP 2017/ HOW HWEE YOUNG
    What's Behind the Myth of China Presenting a Threat to Russia
    Friday’s meeting will be the third exchange between Wang and Lavrov this year. The two foreign policies chiefs previously met in Bonn, Germany in February, and in Astana, Kazakhstan in April.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that both Russia and China were taking similar or identical approaches to the majority of international problems and intend to continue close coordination with regard to their foreign policy.

    "Russia is proactive in assisting the Chinese BRICS presidency. Both countries are working to ensure connectivity of the EAEU and OBOR (One Belt, One Road) projects," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in the statement.

    Both countries attach much importance to intensifying interaction in different multilateral formats, primarily at the United Nations, but also at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, BRICS, G20, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation among others, the statement added.

