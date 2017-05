WARSAW (Sputnik) — Duda, who met with the US leader at the NATO summit in Brussels, said he had reiterated the invitation to Trump to visit Poland. "The president reassured me he would come," he said.

No date has been set, the Polish president said, adding he hoped the visit might be timed to a meeting of countries on the Baltic, Adriatic and Black seas, the so-called Three Sea Forum.

The initiative, proposed by Poland and Croatia, is aimed at boosting energy, transport and economic cooperation in Central and Eastern Europe.