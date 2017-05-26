'Worrying': Moscow on US Plans to Increase NATO Funding by 40%

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Proposed 2018 US federal budget envisions an increase of $1.4 billion in defense spending in Europe.

"What's worrying today is that the Trump administration has asked for $4.8 billion next year for the so-called Allied Relief Initiative, this year's funding was 3.7 billion, which means a 40 percent increase," Grushko said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

According to Grushko, Russia is "closely monitor the situation on the ground," and will take "all necessary measures to ensure Russia's security interests."

NATO-Russia relations have gone downhill after Crimea’s reunification with Russia and the Ukrainian crisis. In 2014, NATO decided to suspend projects of practical civilian and military cooperation with Moscow, but maintained channels of political dialogue.