NATO Joining Anti-Daesh Alliance Brings 'Little Added Value', Russian Envoy Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — NATO's decision to formally join the US-led coalition against Daesh terrorist organization (banned in Russia) adds little to the existing situation, Grushko said.

"In respect to added value, this step gives little, because all countries, I emphasize, all the countries of the alliance are already part of this coalition," Grushko said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

Ealier in the day, Stoltenberg said at a press conference in Brussels that the organization will become a partner in the US-led coalition.

"[W]e agreed that NATO will become a full member of the global coalition in which all 28 allies already take part," he said.

The NATO headquarters in the Belgian capital of Brussels hosted the meeting between the member-states' heads on Thursday.

NATO-Russia relations have gone downhill after Crimea’s reunification with Russia and the Ukrainian crisis. In 2014, NATO decided to suspend projects of practical civilian and military cooperation with Moscow, but maintained channels of political dialogue.