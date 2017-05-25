Register
22:51 GMT +325 May 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump (R) walks with the President of the European Council Donald Tusk in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017.

    It's Payback Time: How Trump Chided NATO 'Freeloaders'

    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 23910

    On the eve of Donald Trump's visit to Brussels the question on everyone's lips was whether the US president would raise the issue of a mandatory 2 percent contribution to NATO, RIA Novosti political analyst Vladimir Ardayev noted. It appears that the bloc members' worst fears have been confirmed.

    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the start of the NATO summit at their new headquarters in Brussels, Belgium
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Trump's First Speech at NATO Summit Hints at Prospects of US-Russian Relations
    US President Donald Trump's first foreign trip is coming to an end; however, Trump's statement at the NATO headquarters in Brussels has signaled that the real trouble has started for America's "brothers in arms."

    RIA Novosti political analyst Vladimir Ardayev noted in his recent op-ed that the agenda of the summit envisaged two main issues: the fight against terrorism and the distribution of the financial burden among NATO member states. 

    While the first issue didn't raise any special questions, the second one prompted growing concerns given Trump's previous calls for "fair burden sharing."

    "At the Welsh summit in 2014, the alliance members agreed that each of them will spend at least 2% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on NATO contributions," Ardayev wrote. "However, up until now, only five out of 28 NATO member states fulfill this promise. These are the USA, Great Britain, Poland, Greece, and Estonia. The United States spends the most on NATO's needs — 3.61%. The authorities of Latvia have promised to reach a two-percent threshold this year."

    Still, most of the alliance's members have yet to meet the commitment. A number of countries, such as the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Spain, Denmark, Belgium, Luxembourg and Albania contribute only 1 percent of their GDP to NATO.

    What is more surprising, however, is that the EU flagship, Germany, spends only 1.2 pecent of GDP on the military bloc's needs.

    NATO country leaders attend a ceremony at the new NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann
    UN: Trump Cuts Will Make Global Peacekeeping 'Simply Impossible'
    Although the Welsh agreement envisages a ten-year period for its full implementation, Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed his dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs and even threatened to decrease the US funding to the bloc, the political analyst noted.

    Moreover, Trump went even so far as to propose a tightening of the agreement.

    Thus, unsurprisingly, America's NATO allies were a bundle of nerves ahead of the summit, Ardayev remarked.

    However, some observers predicted that Trump could refrain himself from criticizing NATO "freeloaders" referring to the fact that his views regarding the military bloc have recently undergone a certain metamorphosis. For instance, in contrast to his earlier claims Trump signaled recently that NATO is "no longer obsolete."

    Alas, Trump's speech at the NATO headquarters left no doubt that the US president is determined to force his allies to fork out.

    "Members of the alliance must finally contribute their fair share and meet their financial obligations," Trump told NATO member countries. "Twenty-three of the 28 member nations are still not paying what they should be paying and what they are supposed to be paying for their defense. This is not fair to the people and taxpayers of the United States."

    But that is not all. As The New York Times remarked, Trump has yet again failed to pledge his commitment to Article 5, dedicated to the alliance's collective defense.

    Instead of endorsing the "one-for-all, all-for-one" principle, the US president "offered a vague promise to 'never forsake the friends that stood by our side' in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks — a pledge that White House officials later said amounted to an affirmation of mutual defense," the media outlet wrote.

    U.S. President Donald Trump (R) walks with the President of the European Council Donald Tusk in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Tusk After Talks With Trump: EU's, US' Stances on Climate, Trade Still Differ
    Likewise, the US president didn't meet the expectations of European Council President Donald Tusk: as it turned out, the two politicians have differing visions on dealing with Russia, climate change  and trade.

    "We discussed foreign policy, security, climate and trade relations," Tusk said after he met Trump. "My feeling is that we agreed on many areas, first and foremost on counterterrorism…. But some issues remain open like climate and trade and I am not 100 percent sure that we can say today… that we have a common position… about Russia, although when it comes to the conflict in Ukraine it seems that we were on the same lines."

    Despite the simmering dissatisfaction with Trump's visit among the EU leaders, American polling company Rasmussen Reports has found out that Trump's national approval rating has climbed from 43 to 48 percent over the week. 

    Related:

    Congressman Calls on Trump to Consider Resuming Airstrikes in Pakistan
    UN: Trump Cuts Will Make Global Peacekeeping 'Simply Impossible'
    Trump's Adviser Kushner Likely to Visit Israel, Palestine - Palestine Ambassador
    Trump First Trip Abroad Fails to Boost Approval Rating in US - Poll
    NATO Members Contributing 2% of GDP ‘Insufficient’ for Proper Defense - Trump
    In Obama's Footsteps? Trump Names Russia Among Three Threats NATO Faces
    Tags:
    US military aid, military spending, NATO, Donald Trump, Donald Tusk, Germany, United States, Ukraine, Russia, United Kingdom, Estonia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Smoking Hot: Hailey Baldwin Named Maxim's Sexiest Lady of 2017
    Smoking Hot: Hailey Baldwin Named Maxim's Sexiest Lady of 2017
    Losing weapons
    Wrong Place, Wrong Time
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok