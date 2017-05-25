Register
19:50 GMT +325 May 2017
    National flags in NATO headquarters in Brussels (File)

    Moscow: NATO Can Help in Anti-Terror Fight in Syria if it's True Alliance's Goal

    © AFP 2017/ OLIVIER MORIN
    NATO can contribute to the fight against terrorism in Syria, if this is really the alliance's goal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov told reporters Thursday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The statement comes after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO's decision to join the US-led coalition against the Daesh terrorist group does not envision the alliance taking part in combat operations.

    "If they [NATO] really have the goal to fight terrorism and unite in that regard. If they have any other political agenda or tasks, then this can call everything in question," Gatilov said.

    Smoke billows following reported air strikes by Syrian regime forces in the rebel-held area of Qabun, east of the capital Damascus, on March 6, 2017.
    © AFP 2017/ Mohammed EYAD
    This is What's Standing in the Way of Russian-Sponsored Safe Zones in Syria
    He added that Russia has submitted to the UN Security Council a draft resolution on the memorandum on establishment of de-escalation zones in Syria, but the document is not under consideration yet.

    "We submitted a draft resolution, but there is no specific discussion yet, as we assume that other negotiations formats need to be considered in this aspect, in particular the possible upcoming meetings in Astana, and then judging by that we shall see how things stand with the resolution," Gatilov told reporters.

    On May 4, Russia, Turkey and Iran signed a memorandum on the establishment of safe zones in war-torn Syria as part of the the Astana talks on Syrian settlement. The four zones include the northwestern Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo provinces, the north of the central Homs province, eastern Ghouta near Damascus and certain parts in the country's southern Deraa and Quneitra provinces. The memorandum on these de-escalation zones took effect on May 6.

    The deal was discussed earlier this week during talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi.

    Tags:
    US-led coalition, NATO, Donald Trump, Russia
