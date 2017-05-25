Moscow: NATO Can Help in Anti-Terror Fight in Syria if it's True Alliance's Goal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The statement comes after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO's decision to join the US-led coalition against the Daesh terrorist group does not envision the alliance taking part in combat operations.

"If they [NATO] really have the goal to fight terrorism and unite in that regard. If they have any other political agenda or tasks, then this can call everything in question," Gatilov said.

He added that Russia has submitted to the UN Security Council a draft resolution on the memorandum on establishment of de-escalation zones in Syria, but the document is not under consideration yet.

"We submitted a draft resolution, but there is no specific discussion yet, as we assume that other negotiations formats need to be considered in this aspect, in particular the possible upcoming meetings in Astana, and then judging by that we shall see how things stand with the resolution," Gatilov told reporters.

On May 4, Russia, Turkey and Iran signed a memorandum on the establishment of safe zones in war-torn Syria as part of the the Astana talks on Syrian settlement. The four zones include the northwestern Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo provinces, the north of the central Homs province, eastern Ghouta near Damascus and certain parts in the country's southern Deraa and Quneitra provinces. The memorandum on these de-escalation zones took effect on May 6.

The deal was discussed earlier this week during talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi.