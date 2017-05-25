Russia Slams Latvia for Decision to Abandon Nord Stream 2 Project

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which is designed to deliver an estimated 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas a year to Germany across the Baltic Sea, bypassing Ukraine, is planned for 2018.

"In the absence of real legal grounds for countering the implementation of this, of course, promising and economically viable project, its opponents are compelled to invent more and more exotic "arguments" every time to justify their destructive position," the ministry said in a statement.

"In this regard, the instructions prepared by the Latvian Foreign Ministry for their ministers with the "right" explanation of the government's decision not to support events related to the Nord Stream 2 could not but attract attention. By the degree of absurdity they surpass all previously announced statements of Latvian officials in relation to this project," the ministry stressed.

In April, Nord Stream 2 AG, a venture of Russian's Gazprom energy giant and its European partners, signed a deal with OMV, Engie, Royal Dutch Shell, Uniper and Wintershall where the five firms agreed to provide half of long-term financing, estimated at $10.3 billion.