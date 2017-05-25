Macron Reiterates to Trump Importance of Paris Climate Deal

© AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais Hundreds of Thousands March Against Climate Change, Trump's Environmental Policies

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – In April, Trump once again lashed out at "one-sided" Paris climate deal , saying it doesn't benefit America, and promised to make a "big decision" regarding the agreement. Trump stated that full compliance with the agreement would reduce US GDP by $2.5 trillion over the next decade, explaining that it means "factories and plants closing all over the country."

"We had a long discussion which was very frank … We also touched upon the Syrian crisis together, we hope to involve all the stakeholders in this crisis to have inclusive diplomatic roadmap, I think that he agrees with this, as for climate, well president Trump can assert his position, I respect the fact that he has reviewed the Paris agreement. I reiterated the importance of this agreement, it’s important for the international community … No hasty decision should be taken on this subject by the United States," Macron told a press conference.

Earlier in the day, European Council chief Donald Tusk said after talks with Trump that the stances of the EU and the US still differ on climate and trade issues.

The Paris climate agreement within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, championed by former US President Barack Obama, was signed in 2015 by 194 countries and ratified by 143. It aims to hold the increase in average global temperature to below 2 degrees above pre-industrial level by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, with all the signatory states agreeing to reduce or limit their greenhouse gas emissions.