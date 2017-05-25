Register
19:49 GMT +325 May 2017
Live
    Search
    One of the Kremlin towers in Moscow.

    Why US' Sanctions Policy Against N Korea is Actually Aimed at Russia

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Politics
    Get short URL
    149541

    Washington is determined to render life unbearable in North Korea by expanding the sanctions already exerted on the country, Russian expert Vladimir Terekhov told Radio Sputnik, explaining why the recent US' crackdown on Pyongyang is simultaneously aimed against Russia.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the defence detachment on Jangjae Islet and the Hero Defence Detachment on Mu Islet located in the southernmost part of the waters off the southwest front, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 5, 2017
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    US Attempting to Hinder Economic Cooperation Between Russia, N Korea - Pyongyang
    Pyongyang has raised the alarm over Washington's attempts to put severe pressure on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) through tough economic sanctions and hinder economic cooperation between North Korea and Russia.

    However, according to Russian expert in Asia-Pacific affairs Vladimir Terekhov, the US' sanctions policy is actually aimed at Russia rather than at the DPRK.

    On Wednesday, the North Korean Foreign Ministry signaled that it views Washington's decision to expand sanctions against the country as an effort to destroy the DPRK.

    "The United States and its followers are attempting to stop economic cooperation between North Korea and Russia," the statement said as quoted by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

    The ministry referred specifically to the Russo-North Korean ferry service, which was recently launched by the countries.

    "This is normal bilateral cooperation work aimed to expand bilateral economic relations and deepen the friendship through humanitarian exchanges and visits," the DPRK Foreign Ministry emphasized.

    Ships near a pier in Zolotoi Rog Bay in Vladivostok
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    How New N Korea-Russia Sea Route Throws Washington's Ambitions Into Doubt
    On May 18, the DPRK's vessel Man Gyong Bong arrived in the Russian port of Vladivostok. The new Rajin-Vladivostok route has become the first ferry service between the countries.

    "It is planned that the ferry will transport Chinese tourists (from Hunchun) to Russia every week, Russian tourists to Rajin and North Korean workers to Vladivostok and back (from May 25)," Sputnik contributor Alexander Khrolenko wrote last Thursday.

    In his article, Khrolenko drew attention to Washington's displeasure at Moscow's economic cooperation with Pyongyang, which obviously thwarts the US' unilateral attempts to isolate the DPRK.

    As US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley put it addressing the international community: "You either support North Korea or you support us, you are either with North Korea or not."

    However, while maintaining economic relations with North Korea, Moscow fully complies with the UN Security Council's Resolution 2270 on restrictions against Pyongyang, the journalist highlighted.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017.

    Speaking to Radio Sputnik, Vladimir Terekhov suggested that the US understands the danger of military options against the DPRK; that is why Washington tries to exert a substantial economic pressure on Pyongyang.

    "The US has made a choice in favor of economic sanctions to solve the so-called North Korean nuclear missile problem," Terekhov told Radio Sputnik.

    "Although the US leadership had previously said that there was a military option on the table — for example, a surprise strike on North Korea's nuclear weapons production facilities and missiles — this [move] is fraught with serious consequences; on the other hand, Russia and China are categorically against the military solution [to the problem]," the expert said, adding that the US is determined to render life unbearable in North Korea to coerce it into submission.

    However, according to Terekhov, the main addressee of Washington's policy is Russia.

    "But in general, I believe, this [policy] is directed not so much toward North Korea, but toward Russia," the expert assumed. "This is one of the elements of the propaganda war the West is currently waging against Russia, and now they try to link [Moscow] to the situation around North Korea."

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    US Treasury Secretary Vows More Sanctions Against Iran, Syria, North Korea
    Both Moscow and Beijing have repeatedly called upon the US and the international community to maintain a dialogue with North Korea instead of saber rattling and implementing tough sanctions.

    "There is no reason why dialogue is not taking place in the current situation," Chinese Ambassador to the UN Liu Jieyi told journalists following the latest UN Security Council's (UNSC) meeting on North Korea, as quoted by Global Times.

    The UNSC summit behind closed doors came as a response to Pyongyang's Sunday missile launch and was dedicated to the possibility of imposing further sanctions against the DPRK.

    Commenting on Pyongyang's missile test, which took place earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the launch as provocative and stressed that Moscow considers missile and nuclear tests unacceptable.

    However, the Russian president emphasized the necessity to return to dialogue with North Korea.

    "In any case, we consider nuclear and missile tests unacceptable. We need to return to dialogue with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, stop intimidating it and find ways to solve these problems peacefully. Is it possible or not? I think it is possible," Putin told reporters on May 15.

    As Chinese media outlet Global Times reported Thursday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is due to pay an official visit to Russia from May 25 to May 26 to specifically discuss the North Korean nuclear issue with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

    Related:

    S Korea THAAD System Serves Only for Protection Against N Korea - US Forces
    US, Japan Discuss Enforcing UN Resolutions Amid N Korea Missile Tests
    China Refutes Reports About Call for Delay on Anti-N Korea Sanctions Sent to US
    US Attempting to Hinder Economic Cooperation Between Russia, N Korea - Pyongyang
    China Envoy to UN Calls for Dialogue With N Korea Without Presenting Conditions
    Tags:
    missile tests, nuclear weapons, sanctions, United Nations, UN Security Council, U.S. Department of State, Pentagon, Nikki Haley, Vladimir Putin, Liu Jieyi, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States, Russia, Vladivostok
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Smoking Hot: Hailey Baldwin Named Maxim's Sexiest Lady of 2017
    Smoking Hot: Hailey Baldwin Named Maxim's Sexiest Lady of 2017
    Losing weapons
    Wrong Place, Wrong Time
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok