© Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko Russian Parliament to Consider Deputy FMs for Posts of Envoys to US, UN in May

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Addressing the upcoming lower house of parliament international affairs committee's consideration later in the day of Nebenzya's candidacy, he said "let us hope that this process will be completed soon."

"I believe that yes, it is possible," Gatilov said when asked whether Nebenzya would travel to New York this summer.

Former Russian Ambassador to the UN Vitaly Churkin, who had occupied the post since 2006, passed away in February on the eve of his 65th birthday. Currently, his deputy is serving as the envoy to the United Nations.