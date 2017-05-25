Holy Cow! Trump's Meeting with Pope Francis Provokes 'Mass' Meme Hysteria

Many were expecting a disastrous rendezvous between the pair, given their relationship began inauspiciously — in February 2016, Trump said Pope Francis was a pawn of then-President Obama and, bizarrely, Mexico.

In response, the head of the Vatican questioned Trump's Christian credentials.

Some have noted the dynamic duo's views on climate change are diametrically opposed — perhaps as a subtle swipe at the president's stance on the issue, the Pope gave Trump some of his latest writings, known as encyclicals, on the need to protect the environment.

A picture of an apparently glum Francis stood a safe distance away from the beaming property tycoon turned US President caught the attention of many social media users, who proceeded to launch a barrage of memes across the Twittersphere.

The photograph depicts Trump, his wife and his daughter posed with the solemn Pope. Perhaps the Pontiff didn't hear the photographer's instruction to "smile."

I photoshopped the girl from The Ring into this pic and it isn't even weird. pic.twitter.com/Lt2DojQGVh — the resa (@theresamakes) May 24, 2017​

While Trump called the meeting "fantastic," and mainstream media deemed the meeting a success, the Pope's biographer, Austen Ivereigh, was quoted as saying there was "no evidence" of the "great chemistry" Francis had with Obama — and that the occasion was "solemn."

Many of the memes have picked up on the wide variety of available photos featuring a grinning Pope Francis — a far cry from his countenance during his meeting with Trump.

I had to add Vigo. pic.twitter.com/nZ3IKWplzT — Peter S. Hall (@PeterSHall) May 24, 2017​

I PHOTOSHOPPED SARUMON IN THIS PiCTURE AND IT ISN'T EVEN WEIRD pic.twitter.com/tk6GG46tSj — DAVY ROBOT (¦:z] (@DavyRobot) May 24, 2017​

Nonetheless, Ivereigh acknowledged the pair looked "much more relaxed" by its conclusion.

They are said to have discussed world affairs, including interfaith dialogue and peace in the Middle East, with an emphasis on the protection of Christians.

Trump has now flown to Brussels for a NATO summit, which is expected will wrap up his tour on Friday, May 26, at the G7 summit in Sicily.