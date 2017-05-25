Сyprus President Requested High Level Meetings for Upcoming June Visit to DC

© AP Photo/ Petros Karadjias Cyprus Reunification Referendum Possible – President to Sputnik

NICOSIA (Sputnik) — The forum is scheduled for June 4-6 and is expected to be attended by more than 2,500 AJC members from the United States, as well as by religious and political leaders from other countries.

"We have good relations, excellent relations with the US as well. In the beginning of June I am visiting Washington to address the AJC, American Jewish Committee. And I have asked to have high level meetings in Washington," Anastasiades said.

According to media reports, Cyprus Government Spokesman Nikos Christodoulides told White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus in March that a meeting between Anastasiades and US President Donald Trump would send a strong message regarding the relations of the two countries and Washington's role in the region.