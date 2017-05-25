Register
    Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades arrives for the European Union summit in Brussels on March 17, 2016, where 28 EU leaders will discuss the ongoing refugee crisis

    Сyprus President Requested High Level Meetings for Upcoming June Visit to DC

    © AFP 2017/ JOHN THYS
    Сypriot President Nicos Anastasiades told Sputnik that he had asked to have high level meetings during his upcoming visit to Washington where he is supposed to give a speech before the American Jewish Committee (AJC) Global Forum.

    A man passes with a bicycle outside of a Greek Cypriot guard post with Cyprus', right, and Greece' flags painted on the wall in central divided capital Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Petros Karadjias
    Cyprus Reunification Referendum Possible – President to Sputnik
    NICOSIA (Sputnik) — The forum is scheduled for June 4-6 and is expected to be attended by more than 2,500 AJC members from the United States, as well as by religious and political leaders from other countries.

    "We have good relations, excellent relations with the US as well. In the beginning of June I am visiting Washington to address the AJC, American Jewish Committee. And I have asked to have high level meetings in Washington," Anastasiades said.

    According to media reports, Cyprus Government Spokesman Nikos Christodoulides told White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus in March that a meeting between Anastasiades and US President Donald Trump would send a strong message regarding the relations of the two countries and Washington's role in the region.

    Tags:
    Nicos Anastasiades, United States, Cyprus
