May Going to Make Clear to Trump Intelligence Must Remain Secure

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the BBC reported that police in the UK city of Manchester have discontinued intelligence sharing with counterparts in the United States over leaks about the deadly concert attack in the US media.

"I will make clear to President Trump that the intelligence that he shared between our law enforcement agencies must remain secure," May said in a statement.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May to address repeated intelligence leaks by US media when she meets President Donald Trump on Thursday, British media have reported.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd was "irritated" by US media's disclosure of the name of the attacker and other details of the Manchester bombing — before the police were ready to release them. A day later the New York Times published forensic photos from the site of the attack.

Theresa May also noted that the threat level of terrorism in the United Kingdom remains at a critical level.

"The threat level, as assessed by the joint independent terrorism analysis centre, will remain at ‘critical’ and the public should remain vigilant," May said in a statement.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said she would lead the counterterror talks at the upcoming G7 summit in Italy.

"Tomorrow [I am attending] the G7 summit in Italy where I will lead a discussion on counterterrorism and on how we will work together to prevent the plotting of terrorist attacks online and to stop the spread of hateful, extremist ideology on social media," she said in a statement.

