US Lawmakers Roll Out Bill Condemning Erdogan's Guards for Attacking Protesters

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A group of Democratic and Republican Congressmen introduced a resolution to condemn the attack on protesters by Turkish security guards outside the Turkish Ambassador's Washington, DC residence, a press release issued by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s office said Wednesday.

"House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Democratic Whip Steny H. Hoyer, Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce, and Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Eliot Engel… introdu[ced] H. Res. 354, a resolution condemning the violence against peaceful protesters outside the Turkish Ambassador’s residence on May 16, 2017," the release stated.

The release noted the resolution also called for the security guards responsible to be brought to justice, and that actions should be taken to ensure similar incidents do not happen in the future.

The congressmen noted in a joint statement that last week's attack fits a pattern of behavior by the Erdogan government.

On May 16, Erdogan's security personnel clashed with Kurdish protesters in the vicinity of the Turkish ambassador’s residence in Washington, DC during the visit of the Turkish president to the United States. According to the local police, at least two people were arrested during the incident, nine injured.