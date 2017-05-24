Trump's Office Still Reviewing Policy on US Forces in Afghanistan - Tillerson

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Tillerson added that the new plan on Afghanistan would likely be presented in two weeks.

© AFP 2017/ Noorullah Shirzada NATO-Led Mission Dismisses Taliban Claims of Killing US General

"The Afghan policy review is still a work in progress. We have not completed the Afghan policy review. There’s still a number of elements of it that we have yet to develop," Tillerson said, as quoted in a pool report.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said this month that Trump wanted to hear the opinions of NATO partners about possible strategies in Afghanistan before making the final decision.

Tillerson accompanied Trump to Brussels, where they arrived on Wednesday for talks with NATO leaders.