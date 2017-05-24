Turkey Not Worried About German Contingent Pullout From Incirlik Airbase

© Sputnik/ Hikmet Durgun Berlin Upset at Missed Chance for Dialogue After Turkey Blocks Lawmaker Visit

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Turkey blocked a group of German lawmakers from visiting the servicemen earlier in May prompting Chancellor Angela Merkel to suggest that Berlin may consider moving some 250 troops stationed at Incirlik to one of the neighboring countries.

"We have not been officially notified by Germany that it is going to leave to Jordan from the Incirlik base," Erdogan said before traveling to Brussels to attend the NATO summit.

"But if they do so, then for us it's not a problem. If they leave, we'll tell them "happy journey," the Turkish president stressed.