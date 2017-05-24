Register
21:06 GMT +324 May 2017
Live
    Search
    President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte, left

    Pivot to Russia: Is Philippines Drifting Away From US Amid Putin-Duterte Talks?

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Politics
    Get short URL
    2385100

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte decided to cut his visit to Russia and rescheduled the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin for late Tuesday.

    The president decided to return to the Philippines as soon as possible because on Tuesday a martial law was declared in Mindanao province following the deadly firefight between government security forces and Islamists.

    Among the terrorist groups that are active on the island of Mindanao are Maute, Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and Abu Sayyaf militant groups, linked with Daesh.

    Philippines Needs Russia’s Help in Fighting Terrorism

    A stand of Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    Philippines Shows Interest in Russian Counterterrorism Equipment - Arms Exporter
    Duterte said that he arrived in Moscow to offer Russia friendship and partnership. He also stressed that the Philippines needs modern weaponry to fight Daesh (outlawed in Russia) and expressed hope that Moscow would assist his country in arms procurement.

    "Our country needs modern weapons, we had certain orders in the US, but currently the situation is not very smooth and in order to fight Daesh divisions and its individual factions, we need modern weapons. I have come to gain your support and ask for your help," Duterte said.

    In addition, the leader of the Philippines said that the two countries should develop trade relations. "We need to develop trade exchange," he said.

    The Russian president in turn noted that Russia and the Philippines have many joint projects, including in terms of military-technical cooperation.

    Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte
    © AFP 2017/ Ted Aljibe
    Duterte Ready to Declare Martial Law to Prevent Philippines From Collapse
    "We have many promising areas of interest, including power engineering, transport infrastructure, energy and, of course, cooperation in the area of military-technical cooperation," Putin said opening talks with Duterte.

    Duterte’s visit to Russia was highly anticipated. A package of documents, prepared for the ongoing visit of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to Russia, will be signed on May 24, Putin said.

    "Our employees and colleagues did a good job and prepared a whole package of documents. Your ministers will remain here [in Moscow] and tomorrow this package of documents, which is aimed at the development of our ties, will be signed," the Russian president said.

    Turning Away From the US

    Ahead of his visit, Duterte gave an interview to Russian media. In particular, he said that the Philippines is turning away from its previous pro-American foreign policy.

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends Philippines Economic Forum in Tokyo, Japan October 26, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Duterte's Visit to Russia: Philippines Wants to Avoid 'US Dictate'
    At the same time he noted that he considers US President Donald Trump a friend.

    Duterte also outlined the main direction of Manila’s new foreign policy.

    "I see the possibility of a new friendship and new ways for cooperation between the Philippines and China as well as other ASEAN members and Europe. But the US is not on the list of countries I’ll turn to for help," the Philippine president said.

    He added that that the Philippines would be open to new military alliances, including with Beijing and Moscow, if international security worsened.

    Earlier, Duterte said that the country "would be the first to join" if China and Russia "decide to create a new order." He also said that Manila intends to cooperate with Moscow and Beijing rather than with Washington, amid a rift in relations with the United States.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Kremlin Comments on Duterte's Remarks on Possible Russia-China-Philippines Bloc
    Putin Says Russia, Philippines Have Good Potential for Multifaceted Cooperation
    'Promising' Partnership: What You Need to Know About Russia-Philippines Ties
    Duterte Asks Putin for 'Help and Support in Fight Against Daesh'
    Tags:
    terrorism, visit, talks, cooperation, Rodrigo Duterte, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lord of the Skies: Sukhoi Su-27 Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary
    Lord of the Skies: Sukhoi Su-27 Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary
    Spend Like a Sailor on Shore Leave
    Spend Like a Sailor on Shore Leave
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok