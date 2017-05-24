Pivot to Russia: Is Philippines Drifting Away From US Amid Putin-Duterte Talks?

The president decided to return to the Philippines as soon as possible because on Tuesday a martial law was declared in Mindanao province following the deadly firefight between government security forces and Islamists.

Among the terrorist groups that are active on the island of Mindanao are Maute, Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and Abu Sayyaf militant groups, linked with Daesh.

Philippines Needs Russia’s Help in Fighting Terrorism

Duterte said that he arrived in Moscow to offer Russia friendship and partnership. He also stressed that the Philippines needs modern weaponry to fight Daesh (outlawed in Russia) and expressed hope that Moscow would assist his country in arms procurement.

"Our country needs modern weapons, we had certain orders in the US, but currently the situation is not very smooth and in order to fight Daesh divisions and its individual factions, we need modern weapons. I have come to gain your support and ask for your help," Duterte said.

In addition, the leader of the Philippines said that the two countries should develop trade relations. "We need to develop trade exchange," he said.

The Russian president in turn noted that Russia and the Philippines have many joint projects, including in terms of military-technical cooperation.

"We have many promising areas of interest, including power engineering, transport infrastructure, energy and, of course, cooperation in the area of military-technical cooperation," Putin said opening talks with Duterte.

Duterte’s visit to Russia was highly anticipated. A package of documents, prepared for the ongoing visit of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to Russia, will be signed on May 24, Putin said.

"Our employees and colleagues did a good job and prepared a whole package of documents. Your ministers will remain here [in Moscow] and tomorrow this package of documents, which is aimed at the development of our ties, will be signed," the Russian president said.

Turning Away From the US

Ahead of his visit, Duterte gave an interview to Russian media. In particular, he said that the Philippines is turning away from its previous pro-American foreign policy.

At the same time he noted that he considers US President Donald Trump a friend.

Duterte also outlined the main direction of Manila’s new foreign policy.

"I see the possibility of a new friendship and new ways for cooperation between the Philippines and China as well as other ASEAN members and Europe. But the US is not on the list of countries I’ll turn to for help," the Philippine president said.

He added that that the Philippines would be open to new military alliances, including with Beijing and Moscow, if international security worsened.

Earlier, Duterte said that the country "would be the first to join" if China and Russia "decide to create a new order." He also said that Manila intends to cooperate with Moscow and Beijing rather than with Washington, amid a rift in relations with the United States.





